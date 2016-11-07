Run, iguana, run. Life or death fight between baby iguana and snakes enthralls viewers

The BBC aired the first episode of its “Planet Earth II,” narrated by naturalist Sir David Attenborough, on Sunday night. The first episode focused on island life, including penguins and komodo dragons.
But the star of the episode was a marine iguana hatchling, forced to escape a bunch of racer snakes to meet up with the adults near the sea. The iguana’s run is terrifying — and that’s just for the viewer.
Unfortunately, if you’re pulling for the iguanas, the snakes win more than their share of the races. Hey, snakes have to eat, too.
Nature, man. It shocked and raised the heart rate of many viewers.
The iguana and snake footage is NOT what someone who is petrified of snakes should watch. THERE'S SO MANY! #planetearth2— Lindsey Harley (@linds_harley) November 7, 2016
I have never seen so much screaming at our telly! Amazing but hair-raising! #iguana vs #snake https://t.co/VPpQiN0cpo— Dara McA (@naturalistdara) November 7, 2016
Just watched Planet Earth and the scene with the iguana and snakes was giving me full on heart palpitations— Joseph (@JoeskiR) November 7, 2016
i still can't get over the baby iguana and racer snakes in planet earth 2, legit most suspenseful 2 minutes of my entire life thus far— Kerrie (@kerriebethh) November 7, 2016
More than 9 million people watched the first episode, according to the BBC. There are six episodes in the series, focusing on islands, mountains, deserts, grasslands and cities.
The original 11-episode “Planet Earth” aired in 2006 and won Emmys for cinematography, music composition, sound editing and outstanding nonfiction series. Attenborough and actress Sigourney Weaver narrated the series.
