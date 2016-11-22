Anti-Muslim attacks last year reached 9/11 era level

Attacks on Muslims in the U.S. last year nearly mirrored the level of what they were following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, according to a new analysis of the latest FBI data.
The Pew Research Center found that the 91 reports of aggravated or simple assault triggered by anti-Muslim bias were just two below the 93 such reports in 2001. Anti-Islamic incidents exploded following the 9/11 attacks – a more than 1,600 percent increase over 2000.
The FBI reported last week that hate crimes against Muslims had increased by 67 percent in 2015, part of a 7 percent increase overall in hate crimes.
Nearly half of all respondents to the Pew survey said that at least “some” Muslims in the U.S. are anti-American; 11 percent believe “most” or “almost all” feel that way.
Pew also found that nearly 60 percent of Americans said there was a “lot” of discrimination against Muslims, and three-quarters said it was on the rise.
The Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil liberties group, reported that more than 30 episodes involving anti-Muslim bias took place within the five days following the presidential election won by Republican Donald Trump.
