There’s no way this burrito is 300 calories, customers suing Chipotle say

3:15 Squirrel attacks at Florida senior-living community: 911 call Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:44 Richard Sleigh performs "Honeydripper"

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

0:40 Penn State professor calls on all to recognize common ground

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes