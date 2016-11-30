Obamacare, economy to thank as 13 million have easier time paying medical bills

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting Pause

0:49 Fans unveil new Penn State-wrapped RV

1:22 Book a flight, get your tickets, we're going to Indianapolis

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area

1:44 Richard Sleigh performs "Honeydripper"

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

0:50 Nutrition and Health Fair

4:23 Commencement highlights: Wisdom and wisecracks for the Class of 2016