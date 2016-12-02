She was trying to start a Neighborhood Watch. Now she’s dead.

The woman who was shot and killed Thursday night in her south Sacramento home was with her husband and two children when shots were fired into their house.
Ariyana Jones, 26, was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on Friday. Police said she was shot about 7:30 in the evening when she was inside her house in the 6700 block of Tortola Way with her family.
Neighbor Allene Boulware, who saw the aftermath of the shooting, said Jones was a teacher and had gone door to door months ago to start a Neighborhood Watch group in response to a string of robberies in the area.
Boulware said she had seen Jones and her husband playing outdoors with their young girls on several occasions on the neatly kept street of modest, one-story houses.
“Her main concern was about the break-ins in the houses around here and for the community to try to get together to see what we could do as a community to stop the crime that was going on,” Boulware said.
Officers found Jones on Thursday night with gunshot wounds and administered CPR until the Sacramento Fire Department arrived and brought her to a hospital, where she died.
Boulware said she had left her home on 53rd Avenue and headed to Tortola Way after hearing several rounds of gunshots ring out, because she was worried about her son, who sometimes visits friends on the street.
“When I got to the corner, I saw the ambulance and the police,” Boulware said. “They had already put the young lady in the ambulance and were rushing her off to the hospital.”
Sacramento police spokeswoman Traci Trapani said homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the home. She said it has not been determined whether the shots were fired from a vehicle or by someone on foot.
On Friday morning, several bullet holes were seen in the front of the gated home, with an additional bullet hole piercing the lower half of the home’s front door. A security camera was installed outside near the doorway.
“I don’t know if they were able to retrieve videos from that camera or if that was even functioning at the time of the shooting, but that’s something that (detectives) are definitely looking into,” Trapani said about the camera.
The Tortola Way shooting was the third to rattle the south Sacramento area over the course of two nights.
Earlier Thursday, officers were dispatched to Majorca Circle, east of Franklin Boulevard and north of Cosumnes River Boulevard, after there were reports of gunfire in the area at 3:24 p.m. Officers later determined that the shooting, which sent two victims to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, happened in a shopping center in the 5500 block of Mack Road.
The same shopping center saw a gunbattle the day before after an argument between the occupants of two vehicles in the parking lot. The argument escalated when one of the occupants fired a gunshot at the other vehicle, police said. The vehicles then left the shopping center and headed north on Center Parkway with occupants of each vehicle firing at the other.
Trapani said Friday that the three shootings were being investigated as separate incidents.
Anyone with information that might assist in the investigation is asked to call the Police Department’s dispatch center at 916 264-5471 or Crime Stoppers at 916 443-4357 or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
