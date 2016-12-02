A law firm tried to sue a student over a bad Yelp review. The judge wasn’t having it.

0:35 Surveillance video shows suspected Lenexa package thief Pause

2:15 How cool is this house?

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

1:58 Franklin talks complimentary football

0:49 Fans unveil new Penn State-wrapped RV

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes

1:22 Book a flight, get your tickets, we're going to Indianapolis

0:30 Trying to get your baby to sleep? Let them cry it out