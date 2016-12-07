He’s accused of leering at a woman’s feet. Now a judge has banned him from Panera

No soup for you. Or salad. Or sandwiches.
At least not from Panera for an Olathe, Kansas, man ordered by a judge to stay away from Panera stores as part of his probation after pleading guilty to trespassing.
Michael Matthew Montgomery, 45, was sentenced Monday in Johnson County, Kansas, District Court to one year of probation. He also served 15 days in jail as part of the plea agreement.
Montgomery was initially charged in July with stalking after a woman reported to Overland Park police that she had several unusual encounters with Montgomery, including one incident where he followed her from a Panera and told her she had the “best” feet and ankles.
“I have spent two whole lunches staring at them,” he reportedly told her, according to court documents.
Before the encounter, the woman had noticed him looking at something under the table she was sitting at, according to the documents.
Although he was only charged in the Panera incidents, Overland Park police noted in the documents that they had received similar reports from other women about Montgomery “going back several years.”
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
