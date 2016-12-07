He’s accused of leering at a woman’s feet. Now a judge has banned him from Panera

2:57 Thank you video turns into flash mob supporting mom with cancer Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

3:50 Obama defends Affordable Care Act, describes needed improvements like smartphone upgrades

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home'

1:21 After nine years, Sally Butters reunited with long-lost poodle

1:49 Richard Spencer protesters try to drown out his supporters at Texas A&M

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'