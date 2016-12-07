One lawman dead, another critical after shooting in Americus, Ga.

One lawman is dead and another is critical after a shooting near Georgia Southwestern State University on Wednesday morning, WALB-TV reported.
An Americus policeman and a campus police officer were shot after 10 a.m. near the south side of Griffin Bell Golf Course.
One of the lawmen was airlifted to Macon, where he remains in critical condition, according to WALB-TV. It was unclear where the other officer was taken.
The names of the officers have not been released.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are on a man hunt for 32-year-old Minguell Lembrick, who is said to be armed and dangerous.
The school was still on lock down as of 1:30 p.m.
No new updates regarding the off-campus shooting. Please remain in place.— Georgia Southwestern (@GaSouthwestern) December 7, 2016
