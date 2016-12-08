Hacker shocks McDonald’s customers with lewdness and porn in the drive-thru

Nothing happy about these meals.
Someone hacked into a North Carolina McDonald’s drive-thru system over the weekend and gave customers quite an earful of nasty.
Customer Dylan Cummins of Raleigh captured the lewd litany and posted a two-minute video to her Facebook page, according to WCTI in New Bern, N.C.
The video has been watched nearly 70,000 times. Cummins posted it on YouTube, too, where it’s racked up 32,000 more views (Warning: graphic content).
The incident occurred Sunday at a McDonald’s near the Carolina East Medical Center, WCTI reported.
In the video the hacker can be heard saying over the drive-thru intercom: “You know I’m actually on the toilet right now, and I’m just going to serve you your food. I’m not even going to wash my hands.”
After a few moments of silence, the hacker said, “You know what, just pull forward because I’m going to give you whatever the f*** I feel like giving you.”
Then things got downright pornographic, with the sound of heavy breathing and a woman moaning loudly pouring out of the drive-thru speaker.
Bill Purcell, the owner of that McDonald’s location, issued a statement to WCTI saying the New Bern Police Department is helping to investigate the hack.
“In addition, we are taking steps to prevent this isolated incident from happening again,” Purcell said in the statement.
“As local owners, our biggest priority is our customers and community and we want to ensure that every experience at our restaurant is a positive one.”
HackRead, a website that reports on hacking crimes, was taken aback by the hack.
“We knew about advertisement screens and billboards getting hacked and defaced with pornographic videos but McDonald’s drive-thru intercom wireless frequency system?” the website wrote. “One didn’t see that coming.”
