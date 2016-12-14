Deck the cab with 9,100 bulbs: Taxi driver lights up town with holiday cheer

2:55 Priority mail: Boise post office already in a holiday rush Pause

0:51 Wife shocks husband with Rose Bowl tickets

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes

2:42 Trump's White House

0:19 Trump to Christie: 'You're not eating Oreos anymore'

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9