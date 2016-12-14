Need an ugly sweater for a holiday party? Do you also have $30,000?

In the past few years, the trend of ugly Christmas sweaters has exploded from college parties to the mainstream. Small companies making the hideous holiday wear have generated millions in revenue, per CNN.
As part of that trend, the challenge has become to create increasingly unique and bizarre sweaters that can stand out in a crowded market. And when it comes to that, Tipsy Elves and Swarovski may have had the final word.
Behold, the most expensive ugly Christmas sweater in the world:
$30,000. 24,274 individually placed @swarovski crystals. 52 hours to hand-make. https://t.co/22snOXXsJQ pic.twitter.com/Y3LHvYRiae— Tipsy Elves (@TipsyElves) December 14, 2016
That’s right. In the ultimate meeting of high fashion and kitsch, one of the most famous jewelry companies in the world and a website that sells a “humping reindeer” Christmas flask have come together to make a crystal-encrusted sweater of Santa riding a unicorn through outer space.
According to Tipsy Elves, the sweater features 24,274 individual crystals and took 52 hours to make. And for your $30,000, you also get a “luxury frame” in which you can display the sweater for the 11 months or so out of the year when it’s not holiday season.
This is not the first time Tipsy Elves has received media coverage; The company was also featured on an episode of the hit ABC show “Shark Tank,” which helped launch ugly Christmas sweaters into the public consciousness.
On social media, reaction to the sweater has been surprisingly positive.
A $30k Swarovski crystals ugly Christmas sweater with Santa riding a unicorn.— jay (@_jay_nine) December 14, 2016
I need it.
@pretareporter @TipsyElves @swarovski OMG I LOVE THIS— Tiffany (@TiffRnbwbrght) December 14, 2016
@mashable I like it!— JustMyThoughts (@TalkToRechelle) December 14, 2016
Comments