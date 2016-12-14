After-School Satan Club draws the devout and the curious to Tacoma school

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

2:03 Penn State players relished the big game pressure

0:51 Wife shocks husband with Rose Bowl tickets

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes

2:42 Trump's White House