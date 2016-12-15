Sounds from the grave(s): North Carolina cemetery seeks musician-in-residence

Most cemeteries are silent.
Quiet as the grave.
But Raleigh’s Oakwood Cemetery wants music among its headstones. So it’s recruiting a musician.
The cemetery bills the initiative as support for the arts. It has had a photographer-in-residence for five years. It also has had an urn competition. But Oakwood is a cemetery that describes itself as “a cemetery full of life” on its own website.
Now it’s looking for a volunteer to be its musician-in-residence, starting in April.
Oakwood was founded nearly 150 years ago as a cemetery for Confederate soldiers. It was expanded shortly after to accommodate civilian graves.
Today the cemetery stretches across 102 acres and provides historical tours. It has its own app, too.
But Robin Simonton, executive director of the cemetery, says it could use some tunes to go along with all that history.
The musician’s year-long residency will include a small number of pop-up concerts, Simonton said, and a few cemetery events — “not funerals!”
“This special person will be playing music in the most sacred of places,” Simonton said. “This is a serious role with wonderful potential for the right person, and great exposure.”
The position isn’t for a singer – it’s strictly for musicians who play instruments, including jazz, guitar, stringed instruments and others, Simonton said.
The purpose of having a musician-in-residence at the cemetery, according to the application, is to translate the meaning of the cemetery into music, add to the peaceful atmosphere and help create “a haven from a busy world.”
Simonton said the musician will help with “providing a refuge for families and community members” and increase the cemetery’s presence “as a place of art in all forms.”
“Music is the soundtrack to our souls and music in a cemetery provides the opportunity to partner history, family and remembrance,” Simonton said.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
