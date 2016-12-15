Primates ate themselves to death on avocados, university says

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk' Pause

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

2:03 Penn State players relished the big game pressure