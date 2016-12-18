Uber driver shoots robber who jumped out of van with guns drawn, police say

1:04 State College holiday display Pause

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

2:56 Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop

0:45 Woman charged in Penn State professor's death.

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely