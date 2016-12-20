Woman’s ‘sweet’ reaction to proposal gives hope to the LGBT community

The woman still hasn’t been identified, but she’s touching a lot of hearts regardless.
It started when Jessica Rodriguez decided to propose to her longtime girlfriend, Chelsea Miller, at the Art Institute in Chicago. The two have been together for four years, according to BuzzFeed, and Rodriguez decided to buy the ring after her grandmother died.
“Jessica told me we were going to a gala at the museum. She then took me to the sculpture court and told me it was a lie,” Miller wrote on a YouTube video of the proposal. “Her friends were in on it holding a sign that said ‘Chelsea Miller, Will You Marry Me?’”
Miller said yes, but it wasn’t her reaction that earned so many people’s attention – it was a woman sitting behind them, her mouth open in a surprised smile and her hand over her heart.
The photo, originally tweeted by Rodriguez’s brother on Sunday, has been retweeted more than 100,000 times and liked more than 300,000 times.
“I don’t think we realized she was there. We were so nervous,” Rodriguez told news.com.au. “We were going over the photos my friend Ed Sanchez took (and) we discovered that gem with her sweet reaction. It really made that photo even more special.”
Eduardo Sanchez Perry, a photographer from Chicago who took the picture, said he hadn’t noticed the woman either since he was focused on getting a good picture within the few seconds of the actual proposal. But he said he was glad the woman “photobombed,” the shot.
“It’s beautiful to see the love and support the two have received from family and friends and everyone on social media,” he told BuzzFeed.
Rodriguez said 95 percent of the reaction has been positive, the other 5 percent being homophobic or objectifying comments.
“We hope this inspires LGBT people to not fear to express their love to one another,” Rodriguez told BuzzFeed.
She also tweeted about the photo, asking if anyone knew the woman and could let her know how happy the reaction made the couple.
“I am just so happy that a positive LGBT photo went viral,” Carlos Rodriguez told BuzzFeed. “It’s not every day something like this has such [a] positive reaction to the general public.”
