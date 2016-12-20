Female doctors save more lives than male doctors

If male doctors achieved the same patient health outcomes as female doctors, 32,000 lives would be saved every year. That’s a number equivalent to the amount of people who die each year in car crashes.
The data is the result of a study conducted by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health examining the differences in outcomes of hospitalized Medicare patients. It found that those cared for by a female doctors are less likely to die within 30 days of being admitted to the hospital as well as less likely to be readmitted to the facility after being discharged.
Although differences in the way male and female doctors practice have been the topic of previous studies, the new research was the first such look at how the gender of a patient’s doctor could have a direct impact on their likelihood to survive an illness or end up back in the hospital.
“The difference in mortality rates surprised us,” said Yusuke Tsugawa, a Harvard research associate and lead author of the study. “The gender of the physician appears to be particularly significant for the sickest patients. These findings indicate that potential differences in practice patterns between male and female physicians may have important clinical implications.”
Researchers examined medical records of over 1 million Medicare patients between 2011 and 2014, adjusting for various differences that could otherwise impact the likelihood of a patient to die or be readmitted to the hospital. Patients treated by a female physician were 4 percent less likely to die and 5 percent less likely to be readmitted to the hospital within 30 days.
Women make up half of all medical school graduates and one-third of practicing physicians in the U.S.
“There is evidence in the primary care setting suggesting that, compared with male physicians, female physicians are more likely to practice evidence-based medicine, perform as well or better on standardized examinations, and provide more patient-centered care,” said the study, which was published in JAMA Internal Medicine. “Understanding exactly why these differences in care quality and practice patterns exist may provide valuable insights into improving quality of care for all patients, irrespective of who provides their care.”
