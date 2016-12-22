Please return my father’s ashes, man says to thieves who swiped packages from porch

1:01 Students rap and dance their way through long division problems Pause

3:38 Police officer helps driver with tie instead of giving him a speeding ticket

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

1:40 Carolers sing We Wish You A Merry Christmas, other songs in Spanish

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

2:56 Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC