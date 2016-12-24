It’s peak drinking season, so where are the biggest drinkers in the U.S.?

1:40 Carolers sing We Wish You A Merry Christmas, other songs in Spanish Pause

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

2:56 Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

4:23 Commencement highlights: Wisdom and wisecracks for the Class of 2016

0:30 Trying to get your baby to sleep? Let them cry it out

1:01 Don't let a text wreck your life

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD