Pour some out at your next party. Red Solo Cup inventor has died.

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60 Pause

1:47 USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?'

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

1:54 PSU welcomed at Disneyland for Rose Bowl

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

2:56 Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

4:23 Commencement highlights: Wisdom and wisecracks for the Class of 2016