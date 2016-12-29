We can save these rare pigs by eating them, says campaign to save the breed

1:38 Save these rare pigs by eating them Pause

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

1:54 PSU welcomed at Disneyland for Rose Bowl

2:12 PSU defensive coordinator Pry talks to the media.

2:28 Fans discuss JoePa's 'glory days'

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers