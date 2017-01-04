DHS secretary: Information of children who immigrated illegally should be protected

0:24 Penn State senior does his best to hold back tears Pause

1:06 You've got to see how State College's ice sculptures were made

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:01 Penn State players walk off the field after Rose Bowl

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:54 PSU welcomed at Disneyland for Rose Bowl

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

0:43 USC is presented with the Rose Bowl trophy

1:21 McSorley and Barkley say building all year for Rose Bowl