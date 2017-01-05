Unconscious man ‘literally being hung by his neck’ from chairlift cut down by rescuer

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden Pause

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:06 You've got to see how State College's ice sculptures were made

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

6:21 Man with dementia hears music from his era and lights up

1:21 Video: On living and loving with Alzheimer's