Unconscious man ‘literally being hung by his neck’ from chairlift cut down by rescuer

An unconscious man caught by his backpack on a ski chairlift was rescued by a friend-of-a-friend who climbed the lift pole tower, scaled the cable and cut the man down.
The man, who was not identified, was skiing at Arapahoe Basin resort in Colorado when he prepared to exit the chairlift at the top of the mountain. But his backpack got caught on the three-person chair, so he was dragged around the top of the lift as the chair began to go back down the hill. The lift emergency stop bar was not triggered because the man had been seated on the outside of the chair, but the lift operator stopped the machine.
The hanging man was rescued by Mickey Wilson, a professional slackliner and part-time ski instructor at A-Basin, who was riding up on the chair behind him. Wilson told the Denver Post he had dismounted the chair when he realized what had happened to the man, whom he described as a friend-of-a-friend.
“He was not only caught, he was literally being hung by his neck by his backpack. He was hanging 3-feet, 4-feet below the chair. His feet were maybe only about 10 feet off the snow,” said Wilson, who described it as one of the scariest things he’s ever seen. “Just seeing a person get the life sucked out of them. I kind of stopped thinking and just started acting.”
Wilson said other bystanders had attempted to make a human pyramid to reach the man, but kept falling down. He said he realized he could climb the lift tower pole and scale the cable to reach the chair. He slid around 30 feet down the cable in about four or five minutes.
“The only way I was able to get to him so fast was to climb the tower and shimmy down the line to him so fast,” Wilson told the Post.
He said the ski patrol arrived as he reached the chair. They “perfectly tossed me the knife” and he cut the man down. The ski resort would not comment on the condition of the man, but Wilson said he had FaceTimed with him Wednesday night. The man was wearing a neck brace but seemed to be alright, Wilson said.
Wilson has won national slacklining competitions, putting off a future career as a scientist to train in the sport that requires balancing on a narrow piece of webbing strung between two objects, usually trees. Slackliners perform flips and spins while maintaining balance on the thin surface. Wilson said his experience with the sport gave him the skills to rescue the man.
Caught backpacks have caused other recent incidents on ski chair lifts, including two at Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah. A boy was left hanging when his backpack snagged on the lift earlier this week, and there was a similar incident at the resort in December.
Czar Johnson, Sundance’s director of operations, said people occasionally get caught by backpacks, jackets and ski poles on lifts. He said people should not ride a lift wearing a backpack.
“The lift operators will strongly encourage them to take it off,” Johnson told Fox 13 in Salt Lake City. “Ideally, when you do that you would take it off and put it in front of you and put your arms through it in front so your backpack is sitting on your chest.”
