Florida airport shooter said he heard voices urging him to violence, family says

0:38 Passengers gather on the tarmac at FLL following airport shooting Pause

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

2:06 Funeral procession for Trooper Landon Weaver

1:56 A Dog's Tale from Jail helps inmates and furry friends

1:06 You've got to see how State College's ice sculptures were made

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl