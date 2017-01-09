Exploiting fear of Muslims? The far right has nothing on liberal Hollywood

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit Pause

2:06 Funeral procession for Trooper Landon Weaver

1:06 You've got to see how State College's ice sculptures were made

0:24 Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting