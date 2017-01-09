An Instagram selfie with a pile of cash led police to this suspected bank robber

Not everyone can wear stripes.
Just ask Paul Lubin.
Here he is wearing them in a recent Instagram post, posing with a pile of cash in a photo that helped lead to his arrest on Thursday on seven counts of robbery.
According to the New York Police Department, Lubin, 31, robbed six Chase bank branches in Queens and one in the Bronx over the last three months, reports DNA Info.
Police say he walked away with nearly $25,000.
Detectives and FBI agents tied Lubin to the crimes based, in part, on photos he posted to Instagram.
In both he is wearing what appears to be the same “distinctive white hooded sweatshirt with black horizontal lines” worn by the person who robbed $5,000 from a Chase bank on Dec. 27, according to the criminal complaint.
The robber was caught on tape by security cameras.
“Maybe wear a plain t-shirt the next time,” suggested one commenter on Instagram.
Investigators also obtained fingerprints from a bank deposit slip that matched ones in a law enforcement database.
The suspect pulled off each robbery without ever showing a weapon but claimed to be armed in the notes he handed to tellers.
One note read: “I am heavily armed. DO NOT DO Anything stupid. Put $5,000 in one envelope. DO NOT P**S ME OFF! Everyone’s SAFETY Depends ALL ON YOU!”
Lubin is also suspected of a bank heist in Tampa, Fla., in November, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office identified him as the man robbing a Chase bank near the University of South Florida. He was photographed by security cameras.
He got out of prison in Miami-Dade County in October 2014 after serving two years for a robbery with a deadly weapon, the newspaper reported.
