College football title game ref steals the show with his muscular arms

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes Pause

2:16 Florida activists arrested for trying to feed the homeless without a permit

2:06 Funeral procession for Trooper Landon Weaver

1:06 You've got to see how State College's ice sculptures were made

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

0:24 Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship