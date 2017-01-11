California’s Dianne Feinstein has pacemaker installed after Sessions hearing

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California had a pacemaker installed in what her staff is describing as an “abundance of caution.”
Feinstein’s office said she underwent the 90-minute procedure at George Washington University Hospital on Tuesday.
Her staff called it a voluntary and non-emergency decision.
A pacemaker is a small device placed in the chest or abdomen to help control abnormal heart rhythms. It uses electrical pulses to induce the heart to beat at a normal rate.
“The decision to install the pacemaker was made after consulting with her doctor and was undertaken out of an abundance of caution,” according to her office.
Feinstein, 83, had been present for most of Tuesday’s first day of confirmation hearings for Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general. Feinstein is the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is conducting the hearings.
Feinstein was not present for the second and final day the Sessions confirmation hearings on Wednesday. Her staff said she was “working from home and resting comfortably.”
Feinstein’s office said the procedure “went smoothly and she will return to a full schedule very soon.”
Sean Cockerham: 202-383-6016, @seancockerham
