A 12-year-old killed herself on live video. Facebook won’t take it down.

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre Pause

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

1:20 The United States of Powerball

0:37 Customer finds swastikas on the soles of his shoes

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:38 Dave Barry goes searching for protesters on the campaign trail

2:19 Superfan man cave is a shrine to Pittsburgh Steelers

0:21 Crews work at scene of fatal I-80 crash