3 lawsuits, 5 wheelbarrows, 298,745 pennies: One man’s quest to stick it to the DMV

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the US Pause

2:19 Superfan man cave is a shrine to Pittsburgh Steelers

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

0:21 Crews work at scene of fatal I-80 crash

2:51 White House: Security clearance not needed to tell who benefited from Russian hacking

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

4:23 Commencement highlights: Wisdom and wisecracks for the Class of 2016