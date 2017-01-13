After 2 weeks, social media sites working to remove video of 12-year-old’s suicide

1:10 Former Secretary of Commerce supports U.S., Cuba normalization Pause

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the US

2:19 Superfan man cave is a shrine to Pittsburgh Steelers

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

0:21 Crews work at scene of fatal I-80 crash

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

0:48 Poncho is reunited with his owner