Rep. John Lewis' books sell out following Donald Trump's attacks

0:26 May River student throws volleyball at officer on bike Pause

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before