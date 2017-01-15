National

January 15, 2017 10:15 PM

Packers and Cowboys fans and players stuck in AT&T Stadium during tornado warning

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

As if losing in the playoffs in the game’s final seconds wasn’t bad enough, the Dallas Cowboys and their fans are currently be forced to linger in the arena where their season ended due to severe weather in the Arlington, Texas, region.

AccuWeather reports that a tornado touched down in Arlington, and the area is under a flash flood and severe weather warning from the National Weather Service.

Social media reports also show rain and wind pounding the region as fans remain inside AT&T Stadium.

According to WFAA, security has announced fans will not be able to leave the stadium until at least 10 p.m. central time.

Even the game’s winners and the visitors, the Green Bay Packers, are stuck in AT&T Stadium as well, according to NFL.com.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

