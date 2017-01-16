‘Who says dinosaurs are extinct?’ This might be the biggest gator you’ve ever seen

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers Pause

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship