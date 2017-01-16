Woman asks her sister to hold puppy in car. She tosses it onto interstate, police say

A West Virginia woman faces an animal cruelty charge after police say she threw a puppy out of the window of a moving car on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.
The dog survived the incident with minor abrasions and a possible broken leg, according to WSPA TV.
Tracy Nicole Carr, 26, remained in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Monday afternoon on a charge of ill treatment of an animal. She was booked Sunday afternoon and is being held on $1,000 bond.
Carr was in a vehicle with her sister, who asked Carr to hold onto the puppy, according to an incident report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office as reported by multiple outlets.
According to the report, the sister heard the window roll down and then a thud. Carr told officers the window was rolled down accidentally and she “hoped the dog’s head exploded on the ground so that it died without feeling pain,” according to the report.
WSPA reported that Carr had recently been released from the Georgia Department of Corrections and she was being driven home by relatives.
A first offense in South Carolina is punishable by up to 60 days in jail and/or a fine of between $100 and $500, according to state code.
South Carolina ranked 45th in The Humane Society’s 2014 ranking of state’s animal protection laws. South Carolina ranked 36th in the Animal Legal Defense Fund’s 2015 rankings of animal protection laws.
