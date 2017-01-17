Now look who’s contradicting Trump: Zinke is latest cabinet pick with a different view

1:22 Inside the beginning of the Manning trial Pause

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

2:01 Woman's rendition of the national anthem will blow you away

1:20 The United States of Powerball

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring