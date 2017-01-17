Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in race bias case brought by black agents

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama Pause

1:20 The United States of Powerball

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:22 Inside the beginning of the Manning trial

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

1:38 Dave Barry goes searching for protesters on the campaign trail