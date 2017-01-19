Lawmakers fight for towns told they can’t honor police with blue lines on highways

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting Pause

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

1:20 The United States of Powerball

1:03 After first escape attempt fails, Florida convict tries again

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

1:15 "There really is a God," crash survivor says

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring