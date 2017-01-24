HP expands battery recall for HP and Compaq notebooks due to fire, burn hazards

HP has expanded its recall of lithium-ion batteries that were used in its notebook computers. There are now about 101,000 batteries involved. Another 41,000 batteries were recalled in June 2016.
These batteries have the potential to overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard to customers, HP reports.
This expanded recall involves lithium-ion batteries containing Panasonic cells that are used in HP notebook computers. The batteries are compatible with HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP ENVY, Compaq Presario, and HP Pavilion notebook computers.
HP has expanded the number of recalled batteries, which were shipped with notebook computers sold between March 2013 and October 2016.
The black batteries measure about 8 to 10.5 inches long, 2 inches wide and about 1 inch high. The battery bar code is printed on the back of the battery. “HP Notebook Battery” and the model number are printed on the battery.
The batteries included in this expanded recall have bar codes starting with: 6BZLU, 6CGFK, 6CGFQ, 6CZMB, 6DEMA, 6DEMH, 6DGAL and 6EBVA.
HP has received one additional report of the battery overheating, melting and charring and causing about $1,000 in property damage.
If you have one of these batteries, stop using it immediately. Remove it from the notebook computer and contact HP for a free replacement battery. Until a replacement battery is received, consumers should use the notebook computer by plugging it into AC power only.
Batteries previously identified as not affected by the June 2016 recall could be included in this expanded announcement. Consumers are urged to recheck their batteries.
The batteries were sold at Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club and authorized dealers nationwide and online at www.hp.com and other websites from March 2013 through October 2016 for between $300 and $1,700. The batteries were also sold separately for between $50 and $90.
HP toll-free at 888-202-4320 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.HP.com/go/batteryprogram2016 or www.hp.com and click “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Information from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.
