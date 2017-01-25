Who’s fixated on Facebook? Addicted to the smart phone? It's not who you think

1:41 Woman accused of killing husband says little at court hearing Pause

3:13 New details of S.C. lawmaker beating his wife revealed by prosecutor in court

0:36 Rep. Chris Corley suggests Confederate flag be replaced with a white flag of surrender

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

1:53 911 call from domestic incident involving S.C. legislator Chris Corley

1:48 What it's like approaching Pluto - NASA releases breathtaking video

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:33 People gather to support solidarity in State College

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football