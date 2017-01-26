She stopped for a ‘child’ in the road. Then men in dark hoodies appeared.

A woman narrowly avoided a carjacking after stopping to help what she thought was a child in the middle of the road Sunday night. It turned out the child was actually a dummy.
The 33-year-old woman was driving home from work when she noticed what looked like a child sitting in the middle of the road at the intersection of West Southwinds Drive and Pagoda Court in the Paradise East subdivision, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.
As she stopped, two young men wearing dark hoodies pulled on the door handles of the woman’s locked vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman immediately drove away, which was “absolutely the right thing to do,” said Chief Detective Maj. Jason A. Wank.
Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate any suspects. The dummy was seized. The incident still is under investigation.
“This incident should serve as a reminder that while operating your vehicle it’s a good idea to keep your doors locked and remain inside when approaching anything suspicious,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement on its website.
The dummy was constructed of a fake plastic head and children’s clothing, including a red Field & Stream T-shirt. Anyone with information about the dummy or the people responsible for making should contact the sheriff’s office, Derek Moore, at 252-728-8400 ext. 8849 or Crime Stoppers at 252-726-INFO (4636).
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of people involved.
Comments