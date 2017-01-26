The Doomsday Clock advanced again: It's two-and-a-half minutes closer to 'midnight.'

0:53 32nd NC Pride Parade and Festival Pause

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands

3:48 Jimbo Fisher: Seminoles proud to be playing in the Orange Bowl game

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'