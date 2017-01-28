Raging waves give curious man more than he bargained for on scenic drive

Washington residents can drive onto ocean beaches just about whenever they want. Few would actually drive into the ocean.
That wasn’t the case for a man in California on Thursday when he drove onto an ocean jetty, presumably to get a closer look at the raging surf.
He got a close look alright.
In a jaw-dropping video, the man can be seen slowly driving his Nissan pickup onto the Humboldt Bay north jetty near Eureka, California.
Huge waves soon begin to push the pickup around. The man gets out of the truck to assess the situation. Soon, he, too, is engulfed by waves.
Eventually, a U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter swoops in and drops a rescuer.
The Coast Guardsman harnessed up the hapless driver, and both were flown to safety. The man was reported to be uninjured.
