All Delta Air Lines flights grounded after systems outage

Delta Air Lines announced that it suffered a system outage Sunday night that has delayed all of its flights.
Delta teams are working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays. Flights in the air remain unaffected.— Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017
All flights in the air are unaffected, the airline announced. However, according to social media reports, once those flights have landed, they have been unable to approach the terminal, leaving passengers stranded. The outage began at around 8 p.m.
As of Sunday night, portions of Delta’s website appear to have crashed, including the company’s flight tracker page. The company’s app is also not working.
Delta is the world’s largest airline in terms of passengers, per The Economist, serving more than 129 million people worldwide.
Per the Associated Press, the company said the outage was due to “automation issues.” This is the second time since August that Delta has suffered from technical problems, grounding flights.
This is also the second time in the past week that a major airline has had to delay all of its domestic flight due to a technical problem. Last Sunday, United Airlines suffered from an IT issue that kept any planes from taking of from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., per SFGate.com.
@Delta your computers are down...line goes two or three football fields pic.twitter.com/QgS12A2QDh— Dan Conner (@frommtnftoshore) January 30, 2017
UPDATE: At 10:15 p.m., Delta released the following statement:
“Delta teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays and cancellations. Not all of these delays and cancellations are being reflected on Delta systems, including delta.com, the Fly Delta App, airport information screens or through Reservations agents.”
This is a breaking story and will be updated with more details.
