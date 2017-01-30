Moose falls through window, gets irritated when it’s asked to leave family’s home

You could say the animal was not amoosed — at least it appeared that way in a photo posted by the Blaine County Sheriff on Facebook early Sunday.
According to the post, a moose fell through a window well into a family’s basement in Hailey. Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, Hailey Police Department, Bellevue Marshals Office and Idaho Fish and Game got the animal out, the post said.
The incident was first reported to the Hailey Police Department around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, said patrol officer Michael Shelamer. Officers responded to the house and requested backup from Fish and Game. Idaho Fish and Game on Facebook said wildlife officers attempted to herd the cow moose up the stairs and out the front door of the home.
“The moose was having none of it, charging the officers several times,” the post said.
Another officer was called in around 3 a.m. with tranquilizers to sedate the animal.
“With all hands on deck, the sleeping giant was carried up the stairs and out the front door. It woke up in the snow-covered street, groggy and confused, but free,” Fish and Game said.
It wasn’t clear what damage the residence sustained.
So how did a moose end up in someone’s house?
“Deep snows have brought wildlife into town and close to homes looking for food,” BCSO said.
If the bizarre scenario sounds familiar to you, that’s because in December 2015, a homeowner in Hailey woke up to find an elk in a basement bedroom. According to the Fish and Game post, one of the officers who responded to that incident also responded to the moose break-in.
“It’s not something we deal with a lot, but we know how to deal with the situation,” Shelamer said.
