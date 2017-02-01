Girl Scout bluntly reviews the cookies she’s selling — and buyers love it

The Girl Scout cookie reviews are in.
The Savannah Smiles? “Like sweet lemon wedges with just the right balance of sweet and sour.”
The Do-si-dos? Unoriginal and bland.
The Trefoils? Pairs nicely with any hot drink, but “it’s kinda boring.”
Those brutally honest reviews by 11-year-old Girl Scout Charlotte McCourt from South Orange, N.J., have made her a viral star.
She shared her opinions in a sales pitch letter to a family friend.
Charlotte’s dad, Sean McCourt, is a producer and writer on “Dirty Jobs” star Mike Rowe’s podcast, “The Way I Heard It.” When Rowe read the letter in a video he posted to his Facebook page, Charlotte became a hit.
The video has been viewed more than 8 million times since Rowe posted it on Jan. 25.
In the video he explains that Charlotte’s father told her his best friend from high school is “very rich.”
On her own, she decided to email him and ask whether he would buy cookies to donate to service men and women.
Charlotte told ABC News she didn’t give the reviews much thought before she wrote them.
“I played it by ear, and I just kept typing until I thought the letter was good,” she said. “At sales usually I’ll say, ‘This one is my favorite, this one I don’t like as much,’ but I’ve never described them like this before.
“It’s honest, nice and it just makes people happy. I think that that’s good to have in a world of war and hate and poverty.”
She noted in her letter that sometimes the Girl Scouts use “false advertising” to sell their cookies. So she rated each cookie on a scale of 1 to 10; 10 was the best.
“These ratings are only my opinion,” she wrote. “Yours may vary.”
On Charlotte’s scale, Thin Mints scored a solid 9, an “inspired” combo of chocolate and mint. Thin Mints and Samoas tied for her highest ranking.
She gave the Do-si-dos a 5, the Savannah Smiles a 7.
She saved her most brutal rating for the Toffee-tastics.
“Last and yes I’m sorry to say least it the Toffee-tastic ... a bleak, flavorless, gluten-free wasteland ... as flavorless as dirt,” she assessed.
Rowe, who praised Charlotte for her honesty, shared the link to her cookie-selling website and encouraged people to buy from her to “send the message that when you tell the truth, good things happen.”
Her goal was to sell 300 boxes of cookies. At last count, she had sold more than 16,000 boxes, including nearly 8,000 boxes for troops.
And what do the Girl Scouts think of their rogue reviewer?
“We are thrilled for Charlotte and we are proud that she exercised her entrepreneurial skills and is learning about taking the lead like a Girl Scout,” her local council told ABC in a statement.
Comments