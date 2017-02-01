Rodent refuses role. Museum cancels Groundhog Day.

Across the nation Thursday, great cities will be trotting out their ceremonial groundhogs to media acclaim in grand winter pageants.
But not in Charlotte. Our groundhog says no dice. She won’t have it.
If you check their contracts, being an official metropolitan groundhog turns out to be a pretty sweet deal. All that’s required is a single appearance on the second morning of February where one prognosticates the remaining length of winter by waddling from the den and casting one’s eyes about.
Interpreting your meaning is left to others, and you get the afternoon off.
Queen Charlotte, our local prognosticator of climate, says forget it.
On Wednesday her keepers – rather like the sheepish mother of a runaway bride – announced that, ahem, her majesty would be skipping the annual fest, instead graciously tweeting her views on winter’s endurance from the privacy of her chambers at Discovery Place Nature.
How a stubborn, wee rodent can cow a bunch of museum experts is not a mystery, nor a pleasant tale. Last year, Queen Charlotte proved to be a royal pain at the regal gathering.
As the media gawked and leaders tapped their feet nervously, the Queen declined to emerge from her cage.
“She wouldn’t come out at all,” Kaitlin Rogers, who handles public relations for Discovery Place, says in the tone of a person with a secret sorrow.
“For whatever reason, Groundhog Day is the greatest media event ever.”
But no more. Our shy groundhog, Rogers says, seems to exhibit stress behaviors when there’s a crowd and bright lights. Her handlers decided it might be better if she merely used social media to display her psychic gifts.
Queen Charlotte is about 3 years old (that’s just an estimate – if you ask her, she ignores the question). She doesn’t seem to be growing into the Groundhog Day role, though when you think about it, that may be natural.
Groundhog Day, after all, is a spectacle all about spotlight and shadow. Most enjoy the former; our shy groundhog is all about the latter. In other words, expect six more chilly weeks.
