Judge blocks Trump’s ban on travelers from 7 Muslim nations

1:04 Do you need a nap? Pause

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

1:06 Are your kids getting enough sleep?

1:45 How to get more time to file your tax return

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

1:31 What to do if you are missing your W-2

2:16 How to pay your federal income taxes

0:50 Fort Worth police apprehend slithery suspect

2:20 Crews clean up semitruck crash scene