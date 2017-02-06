Lady Gaga fans bite back at body-shaming belly bullies

Apparently some people missed the part where 300 drones painted the sky as Lady Gaga sang “God Bless America” before her Super Bowl halftime show.
And they probably didn’t notice that epic mic drop at the end — or all that singing and dancing stuff in between that has led to universal praise of the show.
But boy, they sure noticed her stomach and ran to Twitter to talk about it.
Is this a bad time to say Gaga could lose 5-7 pounds?— Garrett Mleynek (@garrettmleynek) February 6, 2017
You guys didn't tell me Gaga had a beer belly— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) February 6, 2017
#gagabelly #SuperBowl the belly was so distracting. Fire your trainer! #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/Yi41enO3Ff— Cam (@CameronPitt6) February 6, 2017
@PerezHilton @ladygaga lady gaga didn't choose a good wardrobe choice. her stomach is literally HANGING OVER HER SHIRTS. looks horrible!— alexa havins (@havinsalexa) February 6, 2017
Her fans pushed back hard, calling critics “bullies” engaged in body-shaming.
i can't believe that people are actually body shaming lady gaga for her tiny lil belly on the superbowl performance. you people exhaust me.— Ne. (@helganatt) February 6, 2017
Very sad when adults bully people. Lady Gaga did a great show and they are bullying her about her belly. I wonder why kids bully.— Lori Cray (@lcray2832) February 6, 2017
And we wonder why girls suffer body image problems, comments on Lady Gaga's body are a problem with YOU not her, normal comes in all shapes— David Poulter (@Retlouping) February 6, 2017
Some people were glad to see a superstar who looks like the rest of us.
seeing Lady Gaga perform with a little fat on her belly was the most inspirational thing of 2017— em (@FlxralTyler) February 6, 2017
@lipstick_print I noticed her belly and immediately thought, oh, how refreshing to see a REAL BODY! GO GAGA!!! #stopbodyshaming— indieNYstef (@Indienystef) February 6, 2017
Loved Gaga showing her belly even if she's not ripped. Nice to see an example of a realistic body expectation for young women #SuperBowl— Emily (@emilyanj) February 6, 2017
Lady Gaga did more for women when she performed with that little belly slice hanging out last night than any feminist has done in years.— WIN NEW GALAXY S7! (@giveawaycozu) February 6, 2017
Shoutout to lady gaga's stomach roll for showing girls that you don't need to have a perfect body to absolutely kill it ✨— Erin Moore (@erin_m24) February 6, 2017
And that show!
Not sure how people can shame Gaga's belly after she trapezed off the roof & danced nonstop while singing live, w/o sounding out of breath— Lily McLauchlin (@lilbtheunicorn) February 6, 2017
