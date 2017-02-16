Man crashes his Tesla to save another driver’s life. Elon Musk is paying for repairs.

A German man driving a Tesla Model S spotted a fellow driver in distress on the highway. The other driver was slumped over the steering wheel and his car was traveling at a low rate of speed.
So the Tesla driver, Manfred Kick, pulled in front of the other car and hit the brakes. Then Kick got out of the car and administered first aid to the ailing driver, according to Muenchner Merkur.
The ailing driver was in stable condition, according to the publication.
“I had to stop his car somehow, otherwise it would have continued forever. And it was clear the driver needed help,” Kirk told the German publication.
His heroic act drew the attention of Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk. Musk said on Twitter that Tesla “is providing all repair costs free of charge and expedited” for the Kirk.
“Congrats to the Tesla owner who sacrificed damage to his own car to bring a car with an unconscious driver safely to a stop!” Musk wrote on Twitter.
In appreciation, Tesla is providing all repair costs free of charge and expedited. https://t.co/D68HNJcCoQ— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2017
The total damage to both cars was slightly more than $10,500, according to Fortune.
Telsa produces electric cars. A 2016 Tesla Model S has a Manufacturer’s Suggest Retail Price of more than $71,000, according to Kelley Blue Book.
Comments